German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.07 Million

Analysts expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to announce sales of $51.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.00 million and the lowest is $49.20 million. German American Bancorp reported sales of $50.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year sales of $206.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $198.40 million to $214.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $206.97 million, with estimates ranging from $203.40 million to $212.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

GABC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.33. The company had a trading volume of 92,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.76. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

In other news, Director U Butch Klem sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $223,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $746,069.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,732.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,037 shares of company stock worth $1,460,714. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 30.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,993,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

