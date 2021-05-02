Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.750-7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.70 billion-$22.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.78 billion.Gilead Sciences also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.75-7.45 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.13.

GILD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.47. 12,994,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,310,667. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $81.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average of $62.74. The firm has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

