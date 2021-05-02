Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 468.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.65. 28,413,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,570,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

