Ledyard National Bank Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 479,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,478 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021,068 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after buying an additional 4,121,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.35.

