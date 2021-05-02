Analysts Anticipate TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. TELUS posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TELUS will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Shares of TELUS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.75. 822,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,483. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99. TELUS has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,482,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in TELUS by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,168,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,564 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in TELUS by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,124,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $304,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,018 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 691,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $13,594,000. 49.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

