Zacks: Brokerages Expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.03. Freshpet posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRPT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.94.

NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.82. 329,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,507. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $185.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,680.33, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.56 and a 200 day moving average of $145.66.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,215,527.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,460 shares of company stock worth $1,069,466 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 369.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

