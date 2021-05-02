Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.920-3.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.92-3.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock traded down $2.64 on Friday, reaching $34.31. 1,251,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,624. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. Research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $281,670. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden bought 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,300.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

