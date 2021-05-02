Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the March 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Altisource Asset Management stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.23. 23,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 million, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.64. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.94.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Twin Securities Inc. grew its position in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Altisource Asset Management comprises about 0.7% of Twin Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Twin Securities Inc. owned approximately 2.44% of Altisource Asset Management worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

