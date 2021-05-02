Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Short Interest Down 39.9% in April

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the March 31st total of 17,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 124,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Executive Network Partnering stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) by 5,900.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Executive Network Partnering were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSE ENPC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,519. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.23. Executive Network Partnering has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

