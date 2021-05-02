Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Short Interest Down 41.7% in April

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the March 31st total of 231,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LIMAF traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.63. 1,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.67. Linamar has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $72.96.

Get Linamar alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linamar from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Linamar from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linamar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.