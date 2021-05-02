TerraKRW (KRT) Market Cap Hits $45.03 Million

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. TerraKRW has a market cap of $45.03 million and approximately $26,122.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00064544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.32 or 0.00280165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.32 or 0.01120698 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.01 or 0.00736813 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,781.84 or 0.99848742 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 51,167,839,427 coins and its circulating supply is 51,167,110,319 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

