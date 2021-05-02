Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.71 Million

Analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will report $74.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $36.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $326.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300.38 million to $347.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $413.85 million, with estimates ranging from $324.50 million to $460.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $91.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.64. The stock had a trading volume of 304,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,105. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.49. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total transaction of $4,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,646,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $41,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,398 shares of company stock worth $7,909,621 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $182,000.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

