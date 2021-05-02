Analysts Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to announce $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.92. Equifax reported earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $973,908,000 after buying an additional 1,729,582 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Equifax by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $589,086,000 after buying an additional 308,570 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,959,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Equifax by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,501,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,048,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,227,000 after buying an additional 75,530 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EFX traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.23. 936,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,623. Equifax has a one year low of $135.64 and a one year high of $234.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.89. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

