Flamingo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $102.31 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded 60.7% higher against the US dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00001803 BTC on major exchanges. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $153.69 million and approximately $102.31 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00064928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.42 or 0.00280597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.17 or 0.01116238 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.23 or 0.00736151 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,746.81 or 0.99883685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

