Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) Short Interest Update

Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.95. 1,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,345. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76. Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $41.45.

