Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Update

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the March 31st total of 148,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Greenland Technologies stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 47,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,865. Greenland Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 7.41%.

In related news, Director Peter Wang sold 50,000 shares of Greenland Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $610,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 88.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

