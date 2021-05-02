Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Update

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the March 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.33. 662,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,732. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $295.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. Research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

INFI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

