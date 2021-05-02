Analysts Anticipate Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to announce $3.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.59 billion. Parker-Hannifin posted sales of $3.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $14.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.86 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $15.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.79.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $313.81. 1,063,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,005. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $140.01 and a 1 year high of $323.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,852,000 after buying an additional 86,618 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 46,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,246,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,549,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,502,000 after buying an additional 305,037 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

