$165.25 Million in Sales Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to post $165.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.56 million. Life Storage posted sales of $146.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year sales of $686.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $670.90 million to $699.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $733.19 million, with estimates ranging from $693.60 million to $767.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Shares of LSI stock traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $96.06. The company had a trading volume of 393,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Life Storage has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $96.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.29 and its 200 day moving average is $81.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 49.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

