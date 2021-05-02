UnMarshal Market Cap Tops $29.33 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.20 or 0.00007392 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UnMarshal has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. UnMarshal has a total market capitalization of $29.33 million and approximately $975,421.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00064544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.32 or 0.00280165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $637.32 or 0.01120698 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.01 or 0.00736813 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,781.84 or 0.99848742 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UnMarshal Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,344 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnMarshal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnMarshal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

