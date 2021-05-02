Bytom Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Bytom has a market cap of $268.02 million and approximately $45.10 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $271.02 or 0.00476581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,674,264,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,426,979,594 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

