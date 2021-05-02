Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Increases By 32.0%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UCBJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJY traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,031. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average of $51.67. UCB has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $68.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.4382 per share. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

