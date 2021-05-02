Short Interest in Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Expands By 54.6%

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,200 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the March 31st total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Toro Energy stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,096. Toro Energy has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

Toro Energy Company Profile

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the north-eastern goldfields region of Western Australia. The company is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

