$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Dillard’s reported sales of $786.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dillard’s.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DDS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NYSE:DDS traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.91. The company had a trading volume of 272,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.62. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $128.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dillard’s by 1,494.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after acquiring an additional 455,362 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dillard’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dillard’s by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,836 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dillard’s by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 83,420 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dillard’s by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dillard’s (DDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.