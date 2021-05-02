$186.98 Million in Sales Expected for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to post sales of $186.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.40 million and the highest is $188.20 million. Bally’s posted sales of $109.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year sales of $894.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $688.75 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $813.56 million to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on BALY shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

In other Bally’s news, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $3,930,354.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,808,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $745,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,252.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 975,563 shares of company stock worth $54,696,925 in the last 90 days. 40.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Standard General L.P. acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,212,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,760,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,815,000. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $17,816,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $11,294,000.

BALY stock traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $57.96. 456,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,178. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $75.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -134.79 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Bally's Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

