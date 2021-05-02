Tarbox Family Office Inc. Reduces Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $1,258,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 24.4% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 76,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,042 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 83,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

PG traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.42. 9,188,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,282,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.