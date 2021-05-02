Zacks: Brokerages Expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). NeoPhotonics posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,658,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,428. The company has a market cap of $480.08 million, a P/E ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.24. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $223,342.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,640.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 21,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $267,338.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,327,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,213 shares of company stock worth $1,361,532. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,523,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 215,108 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,728,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Anqa Management LLC now owns 836,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 85,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 250,792 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

