Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lifted by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 28.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 524,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 116,024 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 4.8% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $111,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $233.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.10. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.72 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.