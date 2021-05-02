Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.800-5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.84 billion-$2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

OTCMKTS MOG/A traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $86.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,509 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.45.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

