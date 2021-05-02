Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.800-5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.84 billion-$2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.
OTCMKTS MOG/A traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $86.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,509 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.45.
