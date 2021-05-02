Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 32,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,831,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

