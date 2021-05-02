Waverton Investment Management Ltd Grows Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,303 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Benin Management CORP lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 20.7% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $812,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 449,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 234,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. HSBC lowered their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

