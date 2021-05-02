Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.480-0.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Colfax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.050-2.150 EPS.

NYSE:CFX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,334,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -903.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Colfax will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CFX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.58.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $278,682.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,752,490.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,484. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

