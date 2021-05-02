Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, Director Sandor Rosenberg sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $313,500.00. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Information Analysis alerts:

OTCMKTS IAIC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.63. 1,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,371. Information Analysis has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69.

Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Information Analysis had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis Incorporated develops and markets computer applications software systems, programming services, and related software products and automation systems in the United States. The company offers legacy software migration and modernization, and data analytics services; and develops web-based and mobile device solutions, including dynamic electronic forms development and conversion.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Information Analysis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Analysis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.