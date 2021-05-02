iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Janney Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,101,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,715 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $79,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,827,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,779,000 after acquiring an additional 161,428 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 646.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 49,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

