Brokerages Expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to Post $1.31 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Oracle reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.79. 7,825,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,637,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $80.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.13. The company has a market cap of $218.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.