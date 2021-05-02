Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Purchases New Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,661,000. Facebook makes up 4.9% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,751,259 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,399,388,000 after purchasing an additional 132,078 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 150,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,239,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 5,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,654 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 15.8% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.87.

NASDAQ FB opened at $325.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.76 and a 12-month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.