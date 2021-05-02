Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,332,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,410.12 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,299.00 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,181.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,915.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

