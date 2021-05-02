Eukles Asset Management Buys 524 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.5% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.85.

Shares of MA stock opened at $382.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $263.01 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.66. The stock has a market cap of $379.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 498,282 shares of company stock valued at $168,049,528 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

