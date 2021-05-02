Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Post $1.53 EPS

Equities research analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.57. The Clorox reported earnings per share of $2.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $8.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.50. 4,551,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,245. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.80. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $176.73 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

