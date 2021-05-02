Waltonchain Trading Up 28.4% This Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00003086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $126.31 million and approximately $17.43 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.49 or 0.05225497 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00080318 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Waltonchain

WTC is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.