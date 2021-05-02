Jupiter (JUP) Price Reaches $0.0441 on Exchanges

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Jupiter has a total market cap of $5.59 million and $5.05 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jupiter has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00064661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.87 or 0.00281711 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.98 or 0.01132990 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.14 or 0.00735038 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00026283 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,756.47 or 1.00010810 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JUPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.