$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to post sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year sales of $7.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.93.

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $3.51 on Tuesday, reaching $264.26. The stock had a trading volume of 613,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,584. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $177.80 and a 1 year high of $275.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.