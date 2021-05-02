Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.11 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will announce sales of $4.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.90 billion and the highest is $4.25 billion. Stryker posted sales of $2.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year sales of $17.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $17.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.02 billion to $18.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.59.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $262.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,751. Stryker has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Stryker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,311,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,885,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Stryker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

