Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to report sales of $225.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $229.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $224.07 million. Bio-Techne reported sales of $194.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year sales of $881.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $877.60 million to $892.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $994.97 million, with estimates ranging from $975.25 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.20.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,063,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,774,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,700,000 after purchasing an additional 213,896 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,810,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,799,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded down $6.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $427.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,481. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $400.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.43. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $204.47 and a one year high of $444.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

