Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will announce sales of $196.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.70 million and the highest is $205.23 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $206.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $830.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $809.80 million to $852.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $872.32 million, with estimates ranging from $770.88 million to $907.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. CL King increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at $953,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,301. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $20,411,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $10,416,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $7,773,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,828,000 after buying an additional 102,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 72,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.65. 218,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,626. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.23 and a 200 day moving average of $72.85. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $98.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 2.02.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

