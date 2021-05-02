ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.04 million.ReneSola also updated its Q1 guidance to above $0.00 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOL. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of SOL stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 2.62.

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

