Campion Asset Management LLC Takes $434,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

