Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Equities analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Bottomline Technologies (de) also posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $77,684.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,667,729.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $69,463.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,616.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,516 shares of company stock worth $954,402. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EPAY traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $48.56. 209,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,426. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

