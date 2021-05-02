Brokerages Expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will post $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $883.00 million and the highest is $1.19 billion. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $899.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $4.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.74.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,417. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day moving average of $57.29. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $88.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

