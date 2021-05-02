Zacks: Analysts Expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) will report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). INmune Bio posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover INmune Bio.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INMB. B. Riley began coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, INmune Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of INMB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,676. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67. INmune Bio has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 3.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,747,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in INmune Bio by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INmune Bio (INMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.